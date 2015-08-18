First Clip From A CURE FOR WELLNESS
Check out the first clip from Gore Verbinski’s A CURE FOR WELLNESS featuring Dane DeHaan and Jason Isaacs!
https://youtu.be/ZdeQ192PdUE
Synopisis
An ambitious y...
LOWRIDERS Movie Trailer Is Here
PRESS RELEASE
From Telemundo Films and BH Tilt, Lowirders stars Demián Bichir (A Better Life, The Hateful Eight), Eva Longoria (Telenovela, Desperate Housewives), Theo Rossi ...
New BAYWATCH Character Posters Released!
Paramount Pictures released 7 new character posters for their upcoming film, Baywatch. Each Poster features characters from the film with the slogan "Don't worry, ...
Hello Traveller!
We've got some exciting news for you in the blog today. We are finally able to reveal more details on something we have wanted to set up for sometime... Biomes. It's something that has come ...
Check Out These KONG: SKULL ISLAND TV Spots
KONG: SKULL ISLAND
In 3D and 2D in select theaters and IMAX on March 10
(Warner Bros. Pictures/Legendary Pictures/Tencent Pictures)
Director: Jordan Vogt-Rober...
Alas Star Wars fans we have our title for Episode VIII, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Yes, 2017 is definitely building up to be another great Star Wars year. This week marked the return of one of our favorite web s...
We are giving away a copy of The Monster on Blu-ray to a lucky winner!
We are giving away an amazing John Wick: Chapter 2 prize pack that includes passes to the film, a Funko Pop and a Blu-ray to a lucky winners!
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter is based on Capcom's hugely popular video game series comes the final installment in the most successful video game film franchise ever, which has grossed over $1 billion worldw...
In celebration of the final installment of the RESIDENT EVIL franchise, RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER, in theaters everywhere, Club Nerdtopia is hosting an exclusi...
NVIDIA has released a new WHQL driver for its graphics cards.
According to the release notes, the NVIDIA GeForce 378.49 WHQL driver offers optimal performance for Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Conan Exiles earl...
The first Battlefield 1 DLC, They Shall Not Pass, releases in March, and today EA revealed exactly what'll be in it.
The biggest deal are the new maps, of which there will be four: Verdun Heights, Fort V...
We knew that Bethesda and Arkane Studios were aiming for a Spring 2017 release for their upcoming game Prey but we still hadn’t heard a release date.
That has now changed as today it would appear that th...