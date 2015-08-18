LOS ANGELES - 2/2 @ 7:30PM
AMC Burbank 16
125 E. Palm Ave.
Burbank CA, 91502
http://www.gofobo.com/RINGSNUKELA - 100
NEW YORK - 2/2 @ 7:30PM
AMC Loews 34th Street 14
312 W. 34th St.
New York NY, ... READ MORE...
NVIDIA has released a new WHQL driver for its graphics cards.
According to the release notes, the NVIDIA GeForce 378.49 WHQL driver offers optimal performance for Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Conan Exiles earl... READ MORE...
The first Battlefield 1 DLC, They Shall Not Pass, releases in March, and today EA revealed exactly what'll be in it.
The biggest deal are the new maps, of which there will be four: Verdun Heights, Fort V... READ MORE...
We knew that Bethesda and Arkane Studios were aiming for a Spring 2017 release for their upcoming game Prey but we still hadn’t heard a release date.
That has now changed as today it would appear that th... READ MORE...
We are giving away copies of THE WHOLE TRUTH on Blu-ray to a few lucky winners!
Here’s how to enter for a chance to win!
1.) Follow @nukethefridge on Twitter by clicking HERE
2.) Retweet the contest HE... READ MORE...
Win a copy of GIRL ON THE TRAIN on Blu-ray!
Here’s how to enter for a chance to win!
1.) Follow @nukethefridge on Twitter by clicking HERE
2.) Retweet the contest HERE or follow the “Tweet” below.
#... READ MORE...
Here's a chance to win DEEPWATER HORIZON on Blu-ray
Here’s how to enter for a chance to win!
1.) Follow @nukethefridge on Twitter by clicking HERE
2.) Retweet the contest HERE or follow the “Tweet” bel... READ MORE...
WIN FREE TOYS FROM THE 'MONSTER TRUCKS' MOVIE!
Here's how you can enter for a chance to win:
1.) Subscribe to our newsletter below and we will pick the winners soon!
#mc_embed_signup{background... READ MORE...
The long awaited XXX: Return of Xander Cage is now showing in theaters and it's a fun action packed ride. We had a chance to interview the director of the film, D.J. Caruso, about working on the movie and here... READ MORE...
Enter to win a pair of Run of Engagement passes to see Resident Evil: The Final Chapter plus you'll be qualified to win a $100 gift card!
Here's how to enter for a chance to win!
1.) Follow @nukethefridge... READ MORE...
According to The Hollywood Reporter Thomas Jane (The Punisher 2014) has been added to the cast of Shane Black's Predator reboot. Jane joins a good cast that includes Boyd Holbrook, Keegan-Michael Key, Trevante... READ MORE...
Screening Details:
Location:
Regal LA Live Stadium 14
1000 W. Olympic Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90015
213-763-6070
Date & Time:
2/08/2017
07:30 PM
Click HERE to get your passes while supplies las... READ MORE...
A new flash sale has begun on the PlayStation Store, and this one focuses exclusively on deals that cost no more than $5.
There are games for PS4, PS3, Vita, and PSP included in the sale.
PS4 has the widest s... READ MORE...