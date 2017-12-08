400 SHARES Share Tweet

One of the biggest surprises of The Game Awards came when a new trailer for the upcoming expansion of Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild, Champions’ Ballad was presented. After the trailer, it was revealed that the anticipated expansion would be available immediately which means it is now available in the Nintendo eShop.



The expansion gives a much more in depth look at each of the champions in the game while adding in a variety of new items in the game including Links own “Divine Beast”, Mastercycle Zero.