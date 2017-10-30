529 SHARES Share Tweet

Over the weekend, Warner Bros. revealed that Zachary Levi will fill the role of Earth’s Mightiest Mortal, Shazam! With Justice League arriving in theaters on November 17th, Warner Bros. and DC is already looking to working on it’s future line up of DCEU films which include Aquaman, Wonder Woman 2 and Suicide Squad 2.

Levi’s reveal as Shazam has been pretty positive with fans looking forward to what he will bring to the film. Shorty after he posted on social media to talk about how grateful he is for the support:

Honored and greatly humbled to be a part of the #dcuniverse by bringing the original Captain Marvel to life. I am beside myself with gratitude, not only for this opportunity, but also the incredible outpouring of love and support from so many of you out there in the world. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ll be in the gym for the rest of forever.

No other names have been announced for the film, but it will be interesting to see who they cast as Billy Batson. We also know that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has previously signed on to play the role as Black Adam, so it’s only a matter of time before the two face off.

The Shazam movie will be directed by David F. Sandberg with the screenplay penned by Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke. The film is set to begin filming in early 2018.