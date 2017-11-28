401 SHARES Share Tweet

Yooka-Laylee, the Kickstarter funded title that broke records such as being the fastest game to reach 1 million dollars, is finally making its way to the Nintendo Switch on December 14th.

Originally announced for Nintendo’s previous console, the Wii U, the team at Playtonic Games had decided to update their goals in mind for the newer console. Yooka-Laylee on Switch had previously been announced during Nintendo’s indie showcase back in February but went quiet with specifics, releasing small updates throughout the past 9 months. During those past 9 months, though, the game had received some well deserved patches and updates such as pause menu music, updates to camera angles, and a few light touches to other aspects.

You will be able to pre-order Yooka-Laylee through the Nintendo Switch eShop starting December 7th.