Monolith Soft’s highly-anticipated JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will be launching tomorrow for the Nintendo Switch, but there is always time for some more surprises! Today on Twitter, KOS-MOS was revealed to be a Rare Blade you could activate, going by the name KOS-MOS Re:.
いよいよ明日は、『ゼノブレイド２』発売ですも！
ということで、最後のレアブレイドをご紹介！まずは同調シーンからご覧くださいも！ pic.twitter.com/RCK76JQy5m
— ゼノブレイド２ (@XenobladeJP) November 30, 2017
“That’s cool and all, but who the hell is KOS-MOS,” you’re probably asking yourself. Well, the games that preceded Xenoblade Chronicles were known as Xenosaga, and KOS-MOS was a character in those games. The fact that Bandai Namco let Monolith Soft use that character for a Nintendo-owned IP is a big deal, yet those two companies seem to be getting along just fine lately.
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 launches tomorrow for the Nintendo Switch, and currently stands at an 84 on Metacritic.