350 SHARES Share Tweet

Monolith Soft’s highly-anticipated JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will be launching tomorrow for the Nintendo Switch, but there is always time for some more surprises! Today on Twitter, KOS-MOS was revealed to be a Rare Blade you could activate, going by the name KOS-MOS Re:.

“That’s cool and all, but who the hell is KOS-MOS,” you’re probably asking yourself. Well, the games that preceded Xenoblade Chronicles were known as Xenosaga, and KOS-MOS was a character in those games. The fact that Bandai Namco let Monolith Soft use that character for a Nintendo-owned IP is a big deal, yet those two companies seem to be getting along just fine lately.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 launches tomorrow for the Nintendo Switch, and currently stands at an 84 on Metacritic.