301 SHARES Share Tweet

The latest installment in the long line of yearly titles, WWE 2K18 is coming to the Nintendo Switch, the first time a WWE game has been on a Nintendo console in over 5 years. Even more surprising, the game has been announced with the release date of December 6th, which is TODAY. WWE 2K18 was announced for the console back in July and since has been out since October on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The Nintendo Switch version of the game will include every feature compared to the other versions with one minor difference. The Switch version of WWE 2K18 will only support up to 6 characters on screen at once compared to other version’s capability of up to 8 characters.



The game will be available physically in stores and digitally via the Nintendo eShop. The pre-order DLC for Kurt Angle is free upon pre-order but will be available to all owners on December 13th. The games installation will take up around 32gb of memory in order to play. All DLC packs are confirmed to be making their way to the console as well.