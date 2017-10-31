504 SHARES Share Tweet

World of Final Fantasy is coming to Steam later this month and it’s time to catch some of the cutest creatures ever.

The game follows siblings Reynn and Lann who have a mysterious power that let’s them capture and befriend various monsters from the Final Fantasy series. Explore the vast land of Grymoire, as you come across familiar faces from the Final Fantasy series including Cloud, Squall, Terra, Lightning and more who will help you in battle.

Originally released last year for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita, the Steam release of the game will runyou $39.99 and will include keyboard and mouse support, steam trading cards and will also include the extra content found in the PlayStation 4 and Vita version of the game including Sephiroth and Sora (from Kingdom Hearts) as summons.

Honestly this game is too cute to pass up if you’ve never played it before, I mean you can catch a Chocobo and evolve it!