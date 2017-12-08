402 SHARES Share Tweet

In a wonderfully deceptive trailer during last night’s Game Awards, a new IP was revealed from The Astronauts dubbed Witchfire. The Astronauts are known for their linear, story-based game The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, the trailer at first made the new game look like it was going to be in the same “walking simulator” vein as Ethan Carter. That is until the protagonist whipped out a gun and reminded us that these are also the same people who made the drastically different games Bulletstorm and Painkiller.

Currently the game has no release date and is only planned for PC for now. You can read more about this game on The Astronauts’ blog.