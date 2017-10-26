450 SHARES Share Tweet

She can feel it. In the air. In the walls. The spirit has a power Sarah Winchester (Academy Award®-winner Helen Mirren) has not seen before and it has found them.

We’re elated to share the Teaser Trailer for CBS Films’ upcoming release WINCHESTER: THE HOUSE THAT GHOSTS BUILT! Inspired by true events, this supernatural thriller will take audiences inside California’s infamous Winchester House. Directed by The Spierig Brothers (Jigsaw, Predestination) and starring Academy Award®-winner Helen Mirren & Jason Clarke, this story of a woman building an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts will be haunting theaters nationwide on February 2nd, 2018!