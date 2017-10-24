On behalf of CBS Films, we’re excited to share the Teaser Poster for the upcoming release WINCHESTER: THE HOUSE THAT GHOSTS BUILT. Inspired by true events, this supernatural thriller will take audiences inside California’s infamous Winchester House. Directed by The Spierig Brothers (Jigsaw, Predestinaition) and starring Academy Award®-winner Helen Mirren & Jason Clarke, this story of a woman building an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts will be haunting theaters nationwide on February 2nd, 2018!