Win FREE Screening Passes to STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

Win FREE Screening Passes to STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

ATTENTION FOLLOWERS INSIDE THE UNITED STATES.

WE ARE HOOKING YOU UP WITH A FREE PAIR OF RUN OF ENGAGEMENT PASSES TO WATCH STAR WARS THE LAST JEDI IN YOUR CITY!

Here’s how you can enter for a chance to win:

1.) Subscribe to our new Youtube channel by clicking HERE

2.) Send an email to contest@nukethefridge.com

We will contact you if you win!

Anyone in the USA can enter!

Good Luck!

Note: Passes are Run of Engagement and we pick the local theater near you.