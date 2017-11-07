web analytics
Search

Here’s how you can enter for a chance to win:

1.) You MUST Subscribe to our new Youtube channel by clicking HERE and turn on “notifications.”

2.) Pick your city below and grab your passes while they last!

———————————————-

Thursday, November 9
7:00 PM
Alamo Drafthouse Ritz
320 E 6th Street
Austin, TX 78701
AUSTIN
CLICK HERE

Thursday, November 9
7:00 PM
Alamo Drafthouse Cedars
1005 S Lamar St.
Dallas, TX 75215
DALLAS
CLICK HERE

Thursday, November 9
7:30 PM
Prytania Theatre
5339 Prytania Street
New Orleans, LA 70115
NEW ORLEANS
CLICK HERE