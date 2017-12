Win Free Advance Screening Passes to ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD

Win Free Advance Screening Passes to ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD

600 SHARES Share Tweet

Here’s how you can get your passes while supplies last:

1.) You MUST Subscribe to our new Youtube channel by clicking HERE then turn on “notifications.” (WE WILL CHECK)





2.) Grab your passes while they last!

———————————————-

SCREENING DETAIL

Location:

Pacific The Grove Stadium 14

189 The Grove Drive Los Angeles, CA 90036

323-692-0829

Date & Time:

12/19/2017

07:00 PM

Click HERE to get your passes while supplies last