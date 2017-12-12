Win a Copy of TANGLED THE SERIES: QUEEN FOR A DAY on DVD

Win a Copy of TANGLED THE SERIES: QUEEN FOR A DAY on DVD

We are giving away a copy of the Tangled the Series: Queen for A Day on DVD.

For a chance to win simply follow @nukethefridge on Twitter then retweet the contest below. We will contact the winners soon.

Good Luck!

Retweet & Follow us for a chance to win a copy of #Disneys #Tangledtheseries: Queen for A Day on #DVD. GOOD LUCK!!! pic.twitter.com/VZdw9FiHjD — Luis Lecca (@NukeTheFridge) December 12, 2017

She’s Got This!

TANGLED: THE SERIES

QUEEN FOR A DAY

Bring Home on Disney DVD December 12th

Just in Time for Holiday Gift Giving!

Includes the First Episode Plus Four Bonus Shorts

Synopsis: The fate or Corona hangs in the balance when Rapunzel faces the ultimate test in “Queen for a Day.”

When the King and Queen leave town, Rapunzel is set to lead. However, when a blizzard threatens to destroy Corona, the Princess is faced with some tough decisions.

Voice Cast: Mandy Moore as Rapunzel; Zachary Levi as Eugene, Eden Espinosa as Cassandra; Jeremy Jordan as Varian; Clancy Brown as King Frederic and Julie Bowen as Queen Arianna.

Executive Producer: Chris Sonnenburg

Release Date: December 12, 2017

Bonus: 4 “Inside the Journal” Shorts

· First Entry

· Cassandra

· Queen Arianna

· King Frederic

Ratings: TV-Y (US); G (CE/CF), Bonus Material Not Rated

Run Time: Approximately 44 minutes (excluding bonus)

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1 Widescreen (Enhanced for 16×9 Televisions)

Audio: 2.0 Dolby Digital

Languages: English

Subtitles: English SDH, French & Spanish

# # #

© 2017 Disney