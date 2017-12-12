We are giving away a copy of the Tangled the Series: Queen for A Day on DVD.
She’s Got This!
TANGLED: THE SERIES
QUEEN FOR A DAY
Bring Home on Disney DVD December 12th
Just in Time for Holiday Gift Giving!
Includes the First Episode Plus Four Bonus Shorts
Synopsis: The fate or Corona hangs in the balance when Rapunzel faces the ultimate test in “Queen for a Day.”
When the King and Queen leave town, Rapunzel is set to lead. However, when a blizzard threatens to destroy Corona, the Princess is faced with some tough decisions.
Voice Cast: Mandy Moore as Rapunzel; Zachary Levi as Eugene, Eden Espinosa as Cassandra; Jeremy Jordan as Varian; Clancy Brown as King Frederic and Julie Bowen as Queen Arianna.
Executive Producer: Chris Sonnenburg
Release Date: December 12, 2017
Bonus: 4 “Inside the Journal” Shorts
· First Entry
· Cassandra
· Queen Arianna
· King Frederic
Ratings: TV-Y (US); G (CE/CF), Bonus Material Not Rated
Run Time: Approximately 44 minutes (excluding bonus)
Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1 Widescreen (Enhanced for 16×9 Televisions)
Audio: 2.0 Dolby Digital
Languages: English
Subtitles: English SDH, French & Spanish
