The whimsical world of elves, fairies, orcs and a magical wand take a dark and gritty turn in the new Netflix film Bright directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad, Fury, End of Watch) and written by Max Landis. The film stars Will Smith and Joel Edgerton as unlikely partners in the Los Angeles Police Department. Smith plays Daryl Ward, a human who’s been paired with the first orc cop Nick Jakoby played by Joel Edgerton. Have a look at the wild trailer below!

Synopsis: In an alternate present day, humans, orcs, elves and fairies have been coexisting since the beginning of time. Two police officers, one a human, the other an orc, embark on a routine night patrol that will alter the future of their world as they know it. Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a young female elf and a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which, in the wrong hands, could destroy everything.

Bright will be released on Netflix and in limited theatres on December 22, 2017