Wentworth Miller is Done Playing Captain Cold in THE FLASH & LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

All good things come to an end and this is no exception. Actor Wentworth Miller, who played DC’s anti-hero Leonard Snart AKA Captain Cold in the CW’s The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, has announced that he is finishing up shooting his final scenes as the character.

Miller did a great job job and I’m sure he will be missed.