Beloved voice actress Hiromi Tsuru unexpectedly passed away at the age of 57 on November 16, much to the shock of many fans and co-workers. She was found still strapped into her car, stopped on the side of the Shuto Expressway’s inner Circular Route in Tokyo, with the hazard lights on. Her agency, Aoni Production, revealed she had passed due to an aortic dissection.

She was the iconic voice of many well-known anime and game characters, such as Bulma from Dragon Ball, Ukyo Kuonji from Ranma ½, Asuna Kujo from Maison Ikkoku, Meryl Strife from Trigun, Dokin-chan in Soreike! Anpanman, Julia Chang from Tekken, and Naomi Hunter from Metal Gear Solid.

She will be missed.