509 SHARES Share Tweet

I woke up today to a plethora of new trailers from Sony’s presentation at Paris Game’s Week, so I didn’t even know what to begin watching! Why not start with the trailer for The Last of Us Part II? This is a sequel to Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed title from 2013, which was a perfect blend of cinematic presentation and engaging gameplay. This trailer follows a set of new characters caught in a gruesome situation. You wouldn’t even know it was a trailer for The Last of Us Part II if Clickers didn’t show up at the very end (uhm, spoiler alert I guess). Watch the trailer below, also available in 4K!