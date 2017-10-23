504 SHARES Share Tweet

After taking the previous year off, Ubisoft is bringing back their hit franchise this Friday with Assassin’s Creed Origins. In case you couldn’t tell by the title, this is the story of the Assassin Brotherhood’s inception in Ancient Egypt. The team behind Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag has been working on this title for the past four years and it is no doubt their most ambitious project to date, with a revised combat system and a true open-world environment. Assassin’s Creed Origins launches on October 27 for the PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, and PC. It will also be released on the Xbox One X when that system launches on November 7.