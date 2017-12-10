550 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s been 30 years since the release of the first Street Fighter game in arcades. Since then we’ve seen Capcom release various versions of each game in the franchise including a few collections but next year, Capcom will be releasing nearly every Street Fighter game in one collection for the first time ranging from the original Street Fighter up to Street Fighter III: Third Strike.

Featuring 12 different versions of Street Fighter (including all 5 different variations of Street Fighter II), It’s great to see all three versions of Street Fighter III playable and Capcom revealed that Street Fighter II, Street Fighter II Turbo, Street Fighter Alpha 3 and Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike will all include online multiplayer.

Set for a releases in May 2018, the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection will be releases on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.