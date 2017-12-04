Join Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Gwendoline Christie and Kelly Marie Tran as they are put through their paces learning how to fight for Star Wars: The Last Jedi in “Training Day,” a video featurette.

You can watch it below!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in U.S. theaters on December 15, 2017.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

LUCASFILM

In Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.

The film stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman. J.J. Abrams, Tom Karnowski and Jason McGatlin are the executive producers.