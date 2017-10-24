USA Today has released an exclusive behind the scenes video of The Last Jedi set to The Empire Strikes Back score. The video features our beloved Carrie Fisher and it’s glorious! Check it out below…
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Release Date: December 14, 2017
Director: Rian Johnson
Written By: Rian Johnson
Starring: Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Benicio, Del Toro, Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran.