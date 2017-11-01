400 SHARES Share Tweet

Darkness rises… and light to meet it.

During tonights World Series, Lucasfilm unleashed a new TV spot for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, opening in theaters on December 15th. The spot included some cool new scenes that featured Luke Skywalker on the Millennium Falcon.

Check it out!

In Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.

The film stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman. J.J. Abrams, Tom Karnowski and Jason McGatlin are the executive producers.