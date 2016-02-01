450 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s being reported that the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Blu-Ray will become available in April. Customers who pre-ordered the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Blu-Ray, received an e-mail from Amazon stating that the estimated release date is April 5th.

You can pre-order the Blu-Ray now on Amazon for $19.99, and is expected to include special features and deleted scenes.

The film stars John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Max von Sydow, Lupita Nyong’o, Gwendoline Christie, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, and Kenny Baker.

Source:Cosmicbookmovie