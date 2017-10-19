453 SHARES Share Tweet

Star Wars fandom is in full swing as the anticipation builds for the theatrical release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on December 14, 2017. However, for the video game junkie like ourselves, November 17 marks the date for Star Wars: Battlefront II to be released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Players will have the opportunity to take on the role of Commander Iden Versio in a story following the destruction of the Death Star II and the death of the Emperor. Here is the trailer for Star Wars: Battlefront II, single player mode featuring actual game engine footage!

