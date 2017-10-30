400 SHARES Share Tweet

At this years E3, Playstation pulled a major surprise from seemingly nowhere by announcing a remake of the critically acclaimed title, Shadow Of The Colossus. We haven’t heard from Playstation about the game since then, that is until their Paris Games Week Conference in which we got a trailer for the upcoming title as well as a release date. The trailer shows off some of the beautiful environments you will find in the game. Shadow Of The Colossus is set to release exclusively on Playstation 4 on February 6, 2018. You can watch the latest trailer below.

