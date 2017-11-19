800 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s been nearly a decade since we’ve scene a release of the main installment of Valkyria Chronicles in the West and that’s all about to change as Sega revealed earlier today that Valkyria Chronicles 4 is coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in 2018.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 will see the series return to it’s original roots focusing on turn-based strategy and third-person shooting, as you lead an army in battle in some of the craziest battles ever. If you’ve never played the original Valkyria Chronicles or even the remastered version on Steam or PS4, it’s a must play especially for its amazing gameplay style and beautiful animation style.

As for the game, Valkyria Chronicles 4 will take place in the same time frame as the original Valkyria Chronicles, but focuses on a whole new cast of main characters. Players will take command of the eager, young Commander Claude Wallace, engineer/heavy weapons extraordinaire Riley Miller, hotheaded Darcsen Raz, ice-cold ace sniper Kai Schulen, and more. Together, they will experience the painful realities of war—but will the bonds of Squad E’s friendships survive the frozen battlefield?”

While North America did see the release of the first Valkryia Chronicles in 200 and the sequel which released in 2010 for the PlayStation Portable, it was a shame that Sega never localized the third game in the series for the PlayStation Portable, due to low sales. Recently we did see the release of Valkyria Revolution a spin-off of the series which released in the West earlier this year, which wasn’t as impressive as it’s main series counterpart. Se