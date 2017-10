400 SHARES Share Tweet

Sad News – The Ultimate Warrior Has Died

The WWE is reporting that James Brian Hellwig, better known as The Ultimate Warrior, has passed away at the age of 54.

He was a friend of Nuke the Fridge and attended our annual convention, NTF Con 2012. We were planning to bring him back later this year.

I really don’t think we can ever top this show. Two greats not with us anymore, The Ultimate Warrior and Jim Kelly. Thanks for the support. – Louis Love