Ryan Reynolds to Star in the POKÉMON Live Action Movie!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Renolds (Deadpool) will be joining Jurassic World’s Justice Smith and Big Little Lies’ Kathryn Newton in a live-action Pokemon Movie.

Renolds is set to star in the title role as ‘Detective Pikachu.’

Pokémon has been popular among kids and adults for many years through collectible cards, video games, TV shows, and more. Recently the phone app, Pokémon Go has spawned thousands of obsessed fans. Legendary Pictures has taken note and is planning on releasing a big budget Hollywood movie.

What do you think? Are you excited about a Pokêman movie?