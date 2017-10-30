400 SHARES Share Tweet

Avengers 4 doesn’t come out for another 2 years and we don’t yet know what will happen in next years Avengers: Infinity War, but Robert Downey Jr. has news for Marvel fans!

On Saturday,Downey confirmed thru his Instagram that, alongside “Scott Lang, Natasha Romanoff, and Steve Rogers,” his character, Tony Stark, would be returning for the untitled Avengers 4 movie.

New flick, new short chair. #lumbarsupport #marvel #bts A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on Oct 27, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT



Iron Man was the kick starter for the MCU, it’s only fitting that he would be included in what seems like will be an epic battle for Earth’s Mightiest Hero’s. For those that don’t know, Avengers 4 will conclude the first saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers 4 will be in theaters in 2019.