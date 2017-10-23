558 SHARES Share Tweet

SDCC attendees, get your engines revving, badges for returning guests will go on sale October 28, 2017 at 9:00am for San Diego Comic-Con 2018! So how does one know if they are in the returning registration pool? If you attended San Diego Comic-Con in 2017 as a paying guest, that means YOU! Those not eligible for returning registration are first time attendees, press, professional and volunteer badges.

Comic Con International will soon be sending an email with a link that will take you to an online waiting room where you’ll wait to purchase tickets. If you’re a returning attendee we’re sure you know how the badge sales work. If by some chance you are not able to purchase badges during the returning registration period don’t fret, you’ll get a second shot when open registration occurs sometime in late 2017. Here’s a quick breakdown of badge prices for SDCC 2018.

If you’re wondering if YOU are eligible for returning registration, simply log into your Comic Con member ID to find out. For more information about San Diego Comic Con 2018 returning registration, click on the link right HERE. Good luck everyone and we’ll see in San Diego in 2018!