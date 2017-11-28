150 SHARES Share Tweet

REMEMORY Blu-ray Review

The Movie

Synopsis

Gordon Dunn (Martin Donovan), a visionary scientific pioneer, is found dead shortly after he unveils his newest work: a device able to extract, record, and play a person’s memories. Soon, a mysterious man (Peter Dinklage) shows up at his widow’s door, claiming to be a friend of her late husband. After stealing the machine from the house, the man uses it to try and solve the mystery of Gordon’s death, beginning an investigation of memories that lead him to unexpected and dangerous places.

Directed By: Mark Palansky

Written By: Mike Vukadinovich & Mark Palansky

Starring: Peter Dinklage (Sam Bloom), Matt Ellis (Dash Bloom), Jordana Largy (Freddie), Martin Donovan (Gordon Dunn), Evelyne Brochu (Wendy), Henry Ian Cusick (Lawton), Anton Yelchin (Todd), Julia Ormond (Carolyn Dunn), Gracyn Shinyei (Jane Dunn), and more.

Genre: Drama, Mystery, & Sci-Fi

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: Approx. 112 Minutes

Blu-ray Details

Audio

English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Video

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Original Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1

Subtitles: English SDH

Special Features

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Mark Palansky and Actor Peter Dinklage

The Memories We Keep

My Thoughts

I give the REMEMORY Blu-ray a B+.

Imagine having the ability to revisit your memories (not that some of us would want to) and being able to remember things from an event that you didn’t quite get the first time? Well in this film you can.

I had no idea what this film was about as I never heard of it, but it blew me away. I was pleasantly surprised by it. It’s a clever invention. Maybe some of us would be curious about our memories. I think it can be a good thing or a bad thing because we suppress memories for a reason and sometimes we can’t handle the truth of a situation.

There are many things I liked about this film. First off, the machine/computer that can retrace our memories. I think its an awesome invention for someone with Alzheimer’s for the fact that it can record and replay our memories like a movie. As shown in the film, it can prove your innocence in a crime and can also catch a criminal. It does have its consequences as maybe some people can’t handle the truth in a situation or don’t want to remember a situation (as it may be too painful) as with Todd (played by Anton Yelchin).

I liked the character, Sam Bloom (Peter Dinklage). He is involved in a car accident where his brother is killed. He steals the Rememory computer and some of the slides to help solve the murder of the creator himself, Gordon Dunn (Martin Donovan) as well as to remember his brother’s last words. We later find out that his past is connected to Dunn. I liked how he made a model of each memory slide (person) which helped him discover who they were to solve this murder. I think he helped some of the people (whose memories they belonged to) in many ways.

Catch REMEMORY out on Blu-ray & Digital HD Tuesday, September 28th!