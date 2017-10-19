600 SHARES Share Tweet

Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel 1. presage flower opened this past weekend on October 14, 2017 in Japan at #1 the box office with 247,509 tickets sold for 413,030,840 yen (~$3.69 million USD). In the US, the premiere in Los Angeles at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on November 3, 2017 has been sold out. Special guests to attend the premiere include the Japanese voice actress for main character Sakura Matou, Noriko Shitaya, and animation director, character designer and director, Tomonori Sudo. Tickets are still available for other screenings throughout the country.

The song featured in the trailer is Aimer’s “Hana no Uta.” Aimer previously provided multiple songs for Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, including “Brave Shine” and “Last Stardust.”