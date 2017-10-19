Play as Jack Frost and Pyro Jack in this free Shin Megami Tensei fan-made game

Recently, Atlus teased fans with a side-scroller title featuring Jack Frost and Pyro Jack. The two characters are iconic with the Shin Megami Tensei series and honestly deserve their own (not including the rarely played Jack Bros on the Virtual Boy).

While Atlus jokingly teased the game was made up, they actually revealed it as Shin Megami Tensei: Synchronicity Prologue a fan title made the development team Lady-Bug, led by Krobon who is a huge fan of the Shin Megami Tensei Series.

The game is available now and free to download until December 24, 2017.