New Trademark all but Confirms The Release of Nintendo 64 Classic Edit... Last week, Nintendo released the Super Nintendo Classic Edition and it’s flying off the shelve 4.4k Shares

Free Screening Passes to STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI... We are giving away FREE screening passes to STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI in Hollywood. If you are intere 720 Shares

Exclusive: Tom Welling invites the CW Flash to Race Through SMALLVILLE... Luis Lecca here with news that will make every fan of Smallville happy! For over ten years fans, inc 777 Shares

Free Advance Screening Passes To KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE in Many C... Follow Us On Our Facebook Group By Clicking HERE For A Chance To Win FREE Advance Screening Passes T 1k Shares

WIN Free Passes to Marvel’s THOR RAGNAROK... We are giving away FREE screening passes to Marvel’s THOR RAGNAROK in Hollywood. If you are in 463 Shares

Win Free Screening Passes to BLADE RUNNER 2049 inside the USA... We are giving away FREE Fandango movie passes for BLADE RUNNER 2049 to lucky people inside the USA! 660 Shares

Danny Elfman Says That He’s Using John Williams’ Superman ... In an interview with Billboard, Justice League composer Danny Elfman has made millions of Superman f 744 Shares

Could Jessica Chastain Play Beverly in IT: CHAPTER TWO?... Stephen King’s IT was a massive success raking in $123 million on opening weekend. So naturall 542 Shares