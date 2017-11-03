500 SHARES Share Tweet

Last month, NIS America apologized for Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana’s less than stellar localization announcing that the company would be going over the entire game re-translation and re-editing some of the dialogue where needed with plans to release a patch sometime later this month.

It seemed like a huge undertaking. Going over the entire script of the game and making changes in just over a month and well to no big surprise, it seems that more time is needed to make all the needed improvements. Recently the company posted on their website some new information on the status of the games “improved” localization:

“This is going to come as no surprise to many of you, but after beginning this revision, we have realized that due to the scope of this undertaking, we will unfortunately not be able to release by the end of this month as we had originally intended.”

No estimated date was given for the new localization patch, instead NIS America has instead said that it is aiming for a release early next year.

While the game is already out for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita, this also heavily impacts those who have been patiently waiting for the Steam release and those who have already purchased the Collector’s Edition for Steam on the NISA Website. NIS America revealed that the PC version of Ys VIII is being delayed once again until the re-edits are complete and say that they are using the extra time to optimize the game for PC.

