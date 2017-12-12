352 SHARES Share Tweet

In 2017, Nintendo has made a name for themselves as the Comeback King. They released their newest console the Nintendo Switch back in March, only to reap the rewards in terms of sales. Now via Nintendo of Europe’s Twitter account, they have revealed that the Switch has passed the 10 million mark.

Thanks to you, #NintendoSwitch has sold 10 million units worldwide in 9 months! Here’s to an amazing 2018! pic.twitter.com/qmbVqMAZig — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) December 12, 2017

For context, the Wii U was Nintendo’s previous console and thanks to a confusing concept and poor advertising, it only sold just over 13 million units since its release in November 2012. With just 9 months on the market, the Switch is already on track to EXCEED the Wii U’s lifetime sales in just one year. All of this was thanks to Nintendo riding the hype train all the way from the console’s reveal in October 2016, launching with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which many gaming outlets’ consider to be the Game of the Year.

Then the hype continued with exclusives such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ARMS, Splatoon 2, and the fastest-selling game in its series, Super Mario Odyssey. Third-Parties like Bethesda and Rockstar have also shown their love with ports of mature games like Doom, Skyrim, and L.A. Noire, with Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus on its way next year. However, the biggest selling point of the Switch is of course its portability, appealing greatly to adults who don’t have the time to sit down to play games for a few hours.

Make no mistake, 2017 was Nintendo’s year, and hopefully this will continue for the rest of the console generation. Even though we know about Kirby Star Allies and Yoshi, most of 2018 remains a mystery for the Switch, but if next year will be anything like this year, we will know way more come January. Congratulations, Nintendo!