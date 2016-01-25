A new TV spot for Warcraft has been released and teases us the story in the film and the alliance we will be seeing in the film, check it out below.

Legendary’s WARCRAFT is a 3D epic adventure of world-colliding conflict based upon Blizzard Entertainment’s globally-renowned universe. Directed by Duncan Jones (Moon, Source Code) and written by Charles Leavitt and Duncan Jones, the film is a Legendary Pictures, Blizzard Entertainment and Atlas Entertainment production. The producers are Charles Roven, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni, Alex Gartner and Stuart Fenegan. Jillian Share, Brent O’Connor, Michael Morhaime and Paul Sams serve as executive producers. Rob Pardo, Chris Metzen, Nick Carpenter and Rebecca Steel Roven co-produce. WARCRAFT will be released by Universal Pictures.

Fighting for The Alliance, Warcraft features Dominic Cooper as King Llane Wrynn, Travis Fimmel as Anduin Lothar, Ben Foster as Medivh, Ben Schnetzer as Khadgar, and Ruth Negga as Lady Taria, and on the side of The Horde is also Clancy Brown as Blackhand, Toby Kebbel as Durotan, and Daniel Wu as Gul’Dan, with Paula Patton’s Garona caught in the middle.