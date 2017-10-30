401 SHARES Share Tweet

The next Spider-Man video game coming from Insomniac is no doubt on a lot of PS4 and superhero fans’ radars. We have seen quite a bit of gameplay from E3, showcasing the web-slinger’s many powers and the massive open-world of New York City, but not very much on the story side of things. A new trailer from Paris Games Week gives us just that, with Peter Parker, Miles Morales, MJ Watson, and Wilson Fisk. With a talented developer like Insomniac games at the helm, hopefully this will give us the same feelings we had while playing Spider-Man 2. Watch the trailer below.