I wish my dad was as cool as Kratos. On second thought, he murdered his previous wife and child so probably not. Anyway, a brief God of War gameplay trailer from Paris Games Week shows Kratos and his son Atreus battle a few monsters. Even though Kratos has an axe at his disposal, Atreus proves to be a worthy ally with his bow. As if messing with the Olympians wasn’t enough, Kratos demonstrates his might in Viking territory in the next God of War game set to come out in early 2018 to PS4. Check out the gameplay trailer below!