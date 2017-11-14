604 SHARES Share Tweet

With the highly anticipated release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi December 15, Star Tours at Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will take guests to a brand new planet starting November 17. Your Starspeeder will now take you and your fellow passengers to the planet Crait which will be featured in a key battle scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. StarWars.com describes the planet Crait as “Now uninhabited, Crait is a mineral world dusted by a layer of white salt, reflecting the planet’s sunlight. It was once the site of a Rebel Alliance outpost, and has become a haven for the fleeing Resistance forces.” It is also recognized for having red soil underneath the layer of white salt. We first got a look at Crait in the first full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Take a look below.

As you’ll recall, Star Tours was updated in 2016 for the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens with an adrenaline filled scene that took riders to the planet Jakku as well as other destinations in the Star Wars galaxy. Hopefully we’ll have the opportunity to see more locations from The Last Jedi included in Star Tours. We’re really looking forward to see what Disney Imagineers and Lucasfilm have in store for Star Tours!