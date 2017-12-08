627 SHARES Share Tweet

With the premiere of Star Wars The Last Jedi happening this Saturday night, I wanted to take the time and share with you a few predictions that I think may happen in and out of the movie. These predictions can be considered spoilers so consider yourself warned. One thing is for sure, real spoilers will be hitting the internet as soon as the premier finishes.

What I expect or anticipate in Star Wars The Last Jedi below:

1.) A different type of Star Wars movie!

After the criticism that Star Wars the Force Awakens was too similar to A New Hope, I’m expecting Lucasfilm to have listened to that criticism and made a different type of Star Wars movie.

2.) Jedi Master Luke Skywalker in action!

Since Return of the Jedi, fans have dreamed of seeing Luke Skywalker, now a full-blown Jedi, kicking ass. Will he be using a lightsaber? I expect Luke to use The Force like we’ve never seen in a live-action Star Wars movie or the fans are going to be disappointed!

3.) Unexpected Revelations!

Star Wars is a huge Hollywood Space Opera with many twists and turns. Part of what makes Star Wars great is the mystery and surprises. Although nothing will ever top the “I am your father” revelation in The Empire Strikes Back, I expect the Last Jedi to blow our minds with something big.

4.) Tear-jerking moments.

Without a doubt, The Last Jedi will pull on our emotions. Just thinking that the great Carrie Fisher will be reprising her role as General Leia is bringing tears to my eyes. Plus, will we get a scene where Luke is given the news of Han Solo’s death?

5.) A Hans Solo Standalone Movie teaser.

With the release date of May 25, 2018 The stand-alone Han Solo movie is actually around the corner. My boldest prediction is that Lucasfilm will present a teaser trailer in front of the Last Jedi. It is not uncommon to have trailers for movies that are set to be released in the summertime during the Christmas releases.

Bonus prediction: “Lando system”

This prediction I give full credit to Nuke the fridge writer Robert Garcia.

Robert predicts that Lando Calrissian will make an appearance in the film and you know what? I think he may be right. Come on people Lando was a huge part of the original Star Wars trilogy. Where is he? he needs to show up in some way or form.

The real fun is going to be coming back to this article to find out how wrong or right it ended up being. Meanwhile, catch The Last Jedi this Friday in theaters and May the force be with you!