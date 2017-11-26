353 SHARES Share Tweet

During tonight’s episode of The Talking Dead, it was finally revealed who will be the character to crossover from AMC’s The Walking Dead to Fear the Walking Dead.

After months of speculation, the show has announced that Morgan Jones (Lennie James) will show up in Fear the Walking Dead. Morgan originally was presented in early episodes of The Walking Dead where he and his son encountered Rick Grimes. Morgan disappeared for many episodes and returned from time to time and is now regular in TWD.

It is unknown how much he’ll be part of Fear the Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead season 8 airs Sundays on AMC.

Source: AMC