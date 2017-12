Metro Exodus gets a new trailer at The Game Awards

Metro Exodus gets a new trailer at The Game Awards

501 SHARES Share Tweet

Metro Exodus is the long-awaited third installment of the Metro series based on the novels by Dmitry Glukhovsky. Exodus is set in the year 2036 after Metro: Last Light’s redemption ending, still assuming the role of Artyom.

The trailer below showcasing glorious in-engine footage at 60fps. Metro Exodus is set to release next Fall.