Originally set to release in 2017, Konami has officially announced that it’s survival game spin-off of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is coming to North America on February 20 and two days later to Europe On February 22.

Metal Gear Survive finds you and a team of players scrambling to find resources to survive and stop your base from bring invaded after being transported to an alternate reality along with the remains of Mother Base. While playable at E3 this year, Konami delayed the game to give the development team more time to polish the game.

Pre-ordering the game for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will unlock a “Survival Pack Bonus” which includes: 4 Gold Plated Weapons, Two additional in-game gestures, 4 metallic Survival Scarves, “Kabuki” face paint, “Boxman (The Orange)” accessory and a Mother Base Nameplate.

Are you ready to survive?