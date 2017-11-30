350 SHARES Share Tweet

In Fox’s LAST MAN ON EARTH it’s almost two years after a virus wiped out most of the human race, Phil Miller only wishes for some company, but soon gets more than he bargained for when that company shows up in the form of other survivors. Among the survivors is Todd, played by Cuban American actor Mel Rodriguez.

Mel Rodriguez was born on June 12, 1973 in Miami, Florida, USA as Melvin Dimas Rodriguez. He is an actor, known for Panic Room (2002), Little Miss Sunshine (2006) and The Last Man on Earth (2015) and Better Call Saul to name a few.

We had a chance to ask Rodriguez a few questions about the show and more.

Here are a few highlights:

Question: Did you learn any apocalyptics survival skills?

Mel Rodriguez: Learned a few survival skills working on the film.

Question: What should I expect this season?

Mel Rodriguez: Amazing cameos and Todd’s character will evolve.

Question: How did you get cast?

Mel Rodriguez: Creator, Will Forte, who I worked with in the past contacted me. He told me that he was working on this show and that I would be perfect for the part. In fact, he thought of me personally when he created Todd in the script.

Question: Do you have creative input? How much live Todd are you really like?

Mel Rodriguez: Well, Will Forte said to be my self. So yeah, I’m very much like him.

Question: What’s in the future will you be returning to Better Call Saul?

Mel Rodriguez: I’m Working on TV Series called Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams and I can’t answer the question about returning to Better Call Saul because I’m under contract.

