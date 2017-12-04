Capcom’s Mega Man 30th Anniversary livestream was chock-full of new game reveals, granted 2 out of the 3 were collections and 1 of them was Mega Man 11! Even though the Legacy Collections have already been released, a new collection is in the works to include all 8 Mega Man X games on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

If you don’t know what the Mega Man X games are, they started on the SNES and moved on to PlayStation and PS2, acting as a kind of spin-off for the franchise. Featuring new characters and a bigger focus on story. Though it is unconfirmed if Capcom will be releasing these games as a single collection, or selling them separately. Either way, people who missed out on this series will now be able to on current-gen platforms and PC next year.