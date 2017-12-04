Aside from the huge reveal of Mega Man 11 during today’s 30th Anniversary livestream, there was another announcement that is sure to make some Nintendo Switch owners very happy. Both Mega Man Legacy Collections will see a release on the portable/home console hybrid.

The first Legacy Collection featured Mega Man games 1-6, and the Switch version will include a rewind feature to let players correct their mistakes. This will also be available on the other platforms. Legacy Collection 2 features games 7-10 and will be compatible with Amiibo.

These will not be the only collections released by Capcom however, as the Mega Man X Collection is also in the works, featuring all 8 games in the series. However, it is unknown if the games will be released separately or altogether.