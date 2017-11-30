451 SHARES Share Tweet

Mega Man has been a part of our lives for almost 30 years now, and Capcom aims to celebrate that this Monday with a 30th Anniversary livestream. This will occur at 11:00 AM PST on Capcom’s Community Twitch account.

Various media outlets received an invite via a literal card, which stated:

Celebrate the Blue Bomber’s big 30th with us. Watch live on December 4th! You won’t want to miss it.

Does this mean we will finally get a new Mega Man game? Unfortunately, we haven’t seen a new official entry from Capcom since Mega Man 10 back in 2010. Fans also believed that they would at least reveal one for the 25th Anniversary and that didn’t happen either. Whatever this livestream will contain, we are keeping our expectations in check.