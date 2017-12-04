Alas, the day has finally come! Today during Capcom’s Mega Man 30th Anniversary livestream, they made a couple of announcements regarding both Legacy Collections coming to the Nintendo Switch and the X Collection. However, these paled in comparison to the reveal of Mega Man 11, the first new entry in the series since 2010!

Mega Man 11 does not feature the 8-bit style of 9 and 10, but a new hand-drawn 2.5 D art-style. All of this was shown off in a brief gameplay trailer, displaying Mega Man’s new moves and a couple of new bosses. Mega Man 11 will be coming to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC late 2018. Are you excited to finally play a new Mega Man game?